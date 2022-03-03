Like so many events over the past two years, the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show was canceled. Despite the challenges, the group raised funds for their scholarship through a bulb sale, and were able to award two scholarships.
It’s time to celebrate — the show is returning. Plans for the Annual Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show are well underway. The show will be held Saturday, April 30 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford on Granby just off Harvey Point Road.
This is the only event of its kind in the tri-county area. People attend the show to purchase goods and to meet experts in the field and ask questions.
The theme for this year’s show is “Celebrate Gardening – our 10th anniversary.” The show will include exhibit gardens with a strong appeal to gardeners of today. The vendor section will have about 30 booth spaces offering products and services.
Demonstrations and hands-on projects will provide an educational draw to the event. Youth activities will both entertain and educate children in garden related themes. The volunteers are very excited to return to this much anticipated event after two years. Find out more at go.ncsu.edu/springgardenshow.
There’s more good news.
In addition to the Spring Garden Show, the group is also hosting a Spring Bulb Sale. Shoppers can find a collection of locally grown, high quality, low maintenance, flowering bulbs for purchase in one of three ways.
Option 1 — Order from home. Visit go.ncsu.edu/bulbsale for more details. Option 2 — Order At The Farmers Market. Visit the Master Gardener Booth at the Edenton Farmers Market (200 North Broad St., Edenton) any Saturday in March, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Option 3 — Contact A Master Gardener. Contact any Master Gardener in the Chowan, Gates, Perquimans program for ordering. All orders must be received and paid by March 26.
The Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program is devoted to educating the public in the field of consumer horticulture. Trained staff and volunteers provide educational assistance to people concerning lawns, fruits, vegetables, ornamental trees and shrubs and other horticulture issues.
The scholarship supports students who plan to study or are currently studying in a horticulture, agriculture or related field.