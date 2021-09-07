Our little dog, Max, was an excellent listener right up until he wasn’t. At 13, he remains playful and loving. But he suddenly cannot hear a lick.
It seemed to have happened overnight during the past month. As I think back, however, his hearing must have been slipping away during the three-week July Fourth celebration. That’s about how long Independence Day lasts in my neck of the woods. Certain revelers in our valley tend to regularly fire off explosive devices for the better part of a month to commemorate America’s birthday.
I remarked to someone during the nightly noise that my dog was such a patriot he had not once complained about the bombs bursting in air. Apparently, he was not aware that any loud celebration was underway.
Dogs and humans don’t exhibit the same signs of hearing loss. Dogs, for instance, almost never say “huh” or otherwise ask to have verbal communications repeated. They don’t even turn up the volume on the television.
My father wore hearing aids in both ears for about half of his life. When I married an audiologist, he was elated. Sharon was always on call to assist her father-in-law with whatever issues he might be having with his hearing devices or related products.
I realize that this is reading as though I’m comparing my father to a family pet. I don’t mean it that way. But there are certain issues one must deal with when a human family member has hearing loss. With Max, the issues have been minimal.
Still, I have had the thought that if Sharon could come up with a hearing aid for dogs, neither of us would ever have to work again. She says it’s not possible because a dog would never tolerate a device that goes into the ear.
Even for a dog, Max does seem to be handling his hearing loss well. Sidney, the border collie who preceded Max as a family pet, lost her hearing and became a bit of a nervous wreck. The vibration from thunder, for instance, would convince her that the sky was falling.
Thunder also caused her bladder to release as she was running into the house from the screened porch.
The only time I’ve seen Max startle at all is when I’ve had to walk up behind him in the yard and touch his tail in order to get his attention.
He’s a smart little dog and has always obeyed verbal commands. Max just stares when we talk to him now, but seems to be a fast learner of informal sign language. He quickly picked up on the universal arm-swoop for “come this way.”
Max had to wear a cone recently during the first week of healing after some minor surgery. Whenever he pointed the cone toward me, I’m pretty sure he could make out at least some of what I was saying.
I have the perfect name for his canine hearing aid company: MaxHearing. The only question that remains is how to market this innovative device. I’m thinking no pictures. Why spoil the surprise?