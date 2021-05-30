The signs of spring are evident everywhere. The roses are in full bloom as the sun begins to intensify. And with the heat not just tourists heading to the beach pass through Edenton, but also pesky mosquitoes and mayflies arrive. But there are many good things nature provides that we can look forward to enjoying only this time of year.
To many the highlight of spring is crab season here in Northeastern North Carolina and those who love a softshell crab are in heaven. Fried or steamed these succulent crustaceans are plentiful now. Local restaurants from here to the Outer Banks are serving soft shells. You can get wonderful crab right here at the Edenton Farmers Market from Floyd Layden. The number ones are 20 per dozen and the number twos which I recommend are 12 per dozen. If you call ahead and place an order Floyd will even clean them for you, but you will need to cook them as soon as you bring them home.
I am always looking for new ways to serve crab. I make many a low country boil with crab, crab cakes, and crab bisque, but a nice complement to crab is a Maque Choux.
Maque choux is a traditional side dish with Louisiana roots and its name is a blend of Creole, French and Native American. Crab or shrimp are often added to make it a meal, or It can even be a nice relish to top a crab cake, or as a base of a dip blended with cream cheese and mayonnaise. It is similar to Succotash which also has the addition of butter beans or lima beans.
This week I have included my recipe for Maque Choux with Crab. And be a little decadent and add more crab on top, too.
Enjoy!