A stroll down the streets of Edenton often harkens a feeling of the past as if time has never lapsed. Perhaps a nod to the set of Pleansantville, or the notion that June Cleaver might pass by on the sidewalk. And I love that about our quaint town. Life slows down. Memories of a kinder, gentler time surround us.
Nostalgic meals are often the best, too. Some dinners we revisit regularly for their comfort and ease. One of those all-American meals most have enjoyed is the simple yet savory meatloaf. This dish came from very humble beginnings but still remains on many restaurant menus today.
Meatloaf first emerged in medieval Europe as a dish of minced scraps of meat blended with spices, dried fruits, and nuts. In the US it was first noted in the 1800s as a mixture of cast-off meat blended with spices, vegetables, and milk-soaked bread to form a breakfast loaf. It’s popularity began to rise during the Great Depression as a frugal means of stretching a little meat with a lot of filler. By the 1950s meatloaf was as iconic as the hamburger and hot dog.
Today there are hundreds of combinations of meats, seasonings, and vegetables, and even meat substitutes, to form a savory dinner loaf. I prefer individual servings and my family always enjoyed my mini meatloaves. I often added quartered small red bliss potatoes tossed in olive oil and spices to the roasting pan to cook with the meatloaves, and the last few minutes sprinkled frozen peas, a pat of butter and a little salt around the potatoes to complete the meal.
This week I have included my recipe for Mini Meatloaves for a little comforting wink to the past.
Enjoy!