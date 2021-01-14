Are you looking to make some changes in the way that you eat, maybe lose some weight in 2021? A research-based eating plan is the Med Instead of Meds program that is offered by Chowan County Cooperative Extension. Let me tell you more.
Med Instead of Meds was created by a group of nutrition and health professionals from NC State University and NC Division of Public Health. Eating the Med Way has been proven to protect against chronic illness.
In some cases, eating the Med Way may even result in decreasing medications taken for blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes.
Hence the name Med Instead of Meds. We are passionate about providing people with the information and tools needed to make delicious meals for themselves and their families.
We too are on this journey with you to transform our eating to the Med Way.
Eating the Med way:
- Decreases the risk of some forms of cancer.
- Is more effective than a low-fat diet for weight loss in overweight and obese individuals.
- Protects against cognitive decline by protecting the small blood vessels in the brain. 40% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s when you eat the Med way.
- May improve eye health including decreasing the risk of macular degeneration.
- Decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes. In one study, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes was reduced by 52% when eating the Med way.
There are 7 simple steps to Eating the Med Way.
1. Change your protein
2. Swap your Fats
3. Eat More Vegetables
4. Eat more Fruit
5. Snack on nuts and seeds
6. Male your grains whole
7. Rethink your sweets
For more information and healthy recipes, visit medinsteadofmeds.com.
If you are interested in signing up for the next program please call Mary Morris 252-482-6585 or email me at mary_morris@ncsu.edu .
Due to COVID-19 all programs are virtual at this time.