If are ready to learn about eating the Mediterranean Way this spring/summer, join the Chowan and Pasquotank Cooperative Extension for the Med Instead of Meds Virtual Class.
A research-based eating plan is the Med Instead of Meds program that is offered by N.C. Cooperative Extension.
Let me tell you more.
Med Instead of Meds was created by a group of nutrition and health professionals from N.C. State University and N.C. Division of Public Health. Eating the Med Way has been proven to protect against chronic illness.
In some cases, eating the Med Way may even result in decreasing medications taken for blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes. Hence the name Med Instead of Meds.
We are passionate about providing people with the information and tools needed to make delicious meals for themselves and their families. We too are on this journey with you to transform our eating to the Med Way.
Eating the Med way:
• decreases the risk of some forms of cancer;
• is more effective than a low-fat diet for weight loss in overweight and obese individuals;
• protects against cognitive decline by protecting the small blood vessels in the brain. 40 percent lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s when you eat the Med way;
• may improve eye health including decreasing the risk of macular degeneration;
• decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes. In one study, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes was reduced by 52 percent when eating the Med way;
There are 7 simple steps to Eating the Med Way.
• change your protein;
• swap your fats;
• eat more vegetables;
• eat more fruit;
• snack on nuts and seeds;
• male your grains whole; and
• rethink your sweets
Med Instead of Meds is a six-session class series focused on eating a healthy Mediterranean-style eating pattern (a.k.a. eating the Med Way). Classes focus on the 7 Simple Steps to Eating the Med Way.
Each session explores 1–2 simple steps, a mindfulness skill, and features Med Way recipes. Food demonstration and/or cooking instruction is included in each session.
The class will meet weekly on Tuesdays starting on May 24 at 6 p.m. and ending on July 5. Each session will be one hour and is Free to the public.