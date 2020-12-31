Poor mistletoe. One time a year it gets to be the star of the show, but the rest of the year it has to suffer as a parasite. Love it or hate it, it’s usually not a welcome sight for gardeners.
The legend of mistletoe as a holiday aphrodisiac likely originated with its historical use as a symbol of peace. Enemies were thought to lay down their weapons and observe a truce till the next day if they met under the mistletoe. The English swapped out the meeting for a kiss and so started the holiday tradition. Unfortunately, for gardeners, the sight of mistletoe does not bring out the same warm-fuzzy feelings.
Mistletoe is an evergreen, parasitic plant that relies on a host to develop. It’s commonly found on weak and declining trees. Birds love to visit the plant and eat the white berries that are formed, but unfortunately they “drop off” the seeds as they travel. Roots begin to grow in the branches of a host tree and further weaken the tree. The leaves of mistletoe add weight to the tree, which can be a concern during storms.
The peaceful plant is not easily controlled. The roots are almost impossible to remove without cutting out the entire branch. Even efforts to remove the leaves or apply products that knock it back are not effective. The good news, however, is if you only have a few spots of mistletoe growing in a tree, you can try to cut it out. Gardeners may need to hire someone to complete the work, and it’s worth taking a look at the tree’s overall health in the process. Boost tree health by fertilizing lightly in the spring and keeping equipment off of the roots.
