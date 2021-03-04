Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS
¾ pound ground beef
½ pound ground pork, or ¼ pound each ground veal and pork
1 egg
1 cup fresh breadcrumbs from 2 slices soft bread
¼ cup cream
1 small onion, diced
1 rib celery, diced
1 carrot, diced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
¼ cup ketchup
¼ cup parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Glaze
½ cup ketchup
4 tablespoons brown sugar
4 teaspoons cider vinegar or 4 tablespoons apricot jelly with 1 tablespoon water
PREPARATION
Prepare a shallow baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a food processor, pulse bread to form crumbs. Remove and set aside. Pulse onion, celery and carrot until finely grated. Remove and set aside. A box hand grater can also be used.
In a large bowl whisk together egg, cream, garlic, ketchup, Dijon, salt and pepper. Mix in ground meats, minced vegetables, breadcrumbs and parsley.
Form into mini loaves and place in baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Stir together desire glaze and brush on top of meatloaves. Cover loosely with foil and bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and brush with more glaze and bake uncovered 15 minutes or until cooked through.