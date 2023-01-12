...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
I was immediately elated upon the discovery that in 1896 medical history occurred in North Carolina with the first x-ray exposure accomplished in Davidson.
My writing exuberance could not wait to get to the keyboard and reminiscence of my childhood experience of reading old comic book advertisements touting X-Ray Glasses that every 10-year-old boy hankered to possess. My mother refused such a wasteful purchase, but I discovered happily that my friend, Charlie, was not restrained by such parental restrictions.
Sure enough to our satisfaction (and limited understanding of the manipulation of imagery that we often call visual effects), one could don these cardboard frames holding lenses with red, concentric circles, look directly at a simple No. 2 pencil and very clearly ‘see’ the lead within the wood.
At least that is what we thought. In truth, it was an illusion. A hoax. Actually what Charlie had bought was two layers of paper with a pin hole in the middle of each “lens” which held vanes of a feather so close together that they caused the light to diffract and the viewer to perceive two slightly offset images.
To my ten-year-old mind, it looked like an x-ray. Well, such is life. My gullibility has rendered me duped more than once.
But Professor Henry Louis-Smith of Davidson College did in fact perform x-ray experiments (which he called radiographs.) after learning of the German Professor of Physics, Dr. Wilhelm Roentgen discovery a few months before while researching cathode rays.
This valuable knowledge was applied by Dr. Louis-Smith quickly in saving the life of a young girl in Davidson and, thus, rapidly accepted by the medical community.
However, for historical accuracy, it must be reported that Louis-Smith was not actually the first to take an x-ray photograph. It turns out that upon learning of this phenomena, three students bribed a janitor to allow them into the lab on the night of Jan. 12 that year. For a prank they placed a variety of unassuming objects (eggshell, button, pins, cartridges and paper clips) onto photographic paper and made the exposure. But did not share their hi-jinks for years.
Drawing spiritual insights from the subject of x-rays would lead most writers of devotions to see a parallel between God knowing our innermost thoughts and the medical tool revealing otherwise unknown ailments. Also, the medical area of radiology has been greatly refined and includes many new tools such as CAT Scans and MRI’s.
But one interesting experimentation measured with x-ray exposure really caught my eye. Physicians in Coral Gable, Florida comparing the efficiency of the heart to pump blood measured that of 18 men diagnosed with coronary artery disease to nine healthy men.
All were subjected to one physical stress test and three mental stress tests (each one designed to cause angry responses from the participants). The flow of blood was then measured using an especially fashioned x-ray photography. Their conclusion was that anger, more than mental stress or even fear, greatly reduced the flow of blood to the body’s tissue causing untold health problems for the person and their prospects.
The writer of Ecclesiastes knew this centuries ago as he wrote, “Do not be hasty in your spirit to be angry as anger rests in the bosom of fools.” This general reflection on the matter of wrath is recurrent in the Bible from the psalmist advising, “It is the man of discretion who staves off anger who finds glory in passing over wrongs done to him.”
It was sometimes the Apostle Paul’s literary method to emphasize or prioritized element by listing it last, as he did so in I Corinthians 13 about faith, hope and “the greatest of these is love.” To the Galatians he spoke about the fruits of the spirit, but completed the list of love, joy, peace, etc. with self-control.
Whether one is centering their thoughts on spiritual matters or health concerns, we know anger is always destructive and moderation in actions, thoughts and feelings is beneficial.