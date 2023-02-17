...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
We are blessed to have a love letter from God. This love letter is The Bible. The Scripture is also a guidebook, a manual for living.
In actuality, the Bible is so much more than a love letter or a guidebook. The Scripture is the complete source of absolute truth.
The Bible begins with the very beginning of humanity — Genesis, and the Bible ends with the end of humanity — Revelation. Everything in between is for our benefit as believers, to be empowered with God’s absolute truth in our daily lives.
When we read the Bible, we quickly understand that it differs from every other book from antiquity. Below are ten thoughts about why The Bible is more than a love letter.
First, Scripture does not glorify humanity; Scripture glorifies God. The slant of most ancient books: build a larger-than-life mythology around a human.
In the Bible, God alone is glorified. The first verse is about God (Genesis 1:1). The last verse praises God (Revelation 22:21). In the King James Bible, there are 31,102 verses. Thus, Psalm 103:1–2 are the two middle verses of Scripture, with 15,550 verses before and 15,550 verses after. Both these verses encourage the reader to bless or praise God’s Holy Name.
Second, Scripture portrays all Biblical characters (except Jesus) in all their sin and weakness. God is the hero of Scripture, not Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses or Paul — God alone is the hero.
Abraham was called a friend of God (James 2:23). Yet, Abraham exemplified cowardice twice by failing to protect his wife (Genesis 12 and 20). David is called a man after God’s heart (1 Samuel 13:14). Yet, his history includes complacency, adultery, war and murder (2 Samuel 11).
Daniel demonstrated uncompromising faith while exiled in a foreign land. Yet, he needs God to supernaturally pull him out of the lion’s den (Daniel 6). Paul said he was the chief of sinners (1 Timothy 1:15).
Third, the Bible gives dates, names and places that have been confirmed. Fourth, the Bible has impacted the course of human history and brought the rise and fall of nations.
Fifth, never has a book other than the Bible inspired humans to do such good deeds because of what it contains. Sixth, only the Bible inspires people to die rather than to give it up; Likewise, never has a book inspired people to go to the furthest corners of the earth, risking life and limb, to present its good news message to those who live in government-restricted areas.
Eighth, it is a testimony to the divine origins of Scripture when one understands the sheer power that the Bible holds to shape a person’s life. Ninth, in no other book can humanity learn how to be saved from sin and find peace with God and the peace of God. Tenth, no other book can give peace to a person’s spirit when they lie at death’s door.
Yes, the Bible is a love letter and a manual for living, but the Bible is so much more. Please spend time with this divinely inspired book today and watch its living power transform your life. May we hide its words in our hearts so that we live pleasing to God (Psalm 119:11).