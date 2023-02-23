March is the start of Spring. This is a time for many fruits and vegetables such as artichoke, strawberries, carrots, lettuce and spinach.
Fish Tacos
There are lots of ingredients to prepare, but this isn’t a hard recipe to make, and the tacos are so good. If you don’t have (or like) all the taco bar fixings, just use what you do!
Wash your hands with soap and water and dry them.
Clean the countertop with a sponge.
Gather all your kitchen gear and ingredients and put them on the counter.
Scrub all the fruits and vegetables and lay them out on a dish towel to dry.
Prepare your ingredients, which means you may have to do something before you get started with the instructions
KITCHEN GEAR
Measuring spoons
Medium-sized bowl or pie plate
Sharp knife (adult needed)
INGREDIENTS:
2 tablespoons canola
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1 garlic clove, peeled and minced or put through garlic press
1 1⁄2 pounds halibut fillets (or another firm white fish)
Put the large nonstick pan on the stove and turn the heat to medium-high. When it is hot, add the fish and cook for 3 minutes, then use the spatula to flip the pieces over. Cook on the other side until the fish breaks easily into flakes when you poke it with a fork, around 2 minutes.
Give each person 2 tortillas and let everyone assemble their tacos with whatever ingredients they like.
8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
For making the tacos:
Purple Cabbage Slaw (page 28) or shredded cabbage
1⁄2 onion, finely chopped
1 cup chopped fresh tomato
“Diced” means cut up into cubes or squares about the size of dice.
Cabbage is in the same family as kale, bok choy, broccoli, cauliflower, collards, Brussels sprouts, and radish. They are called cruciferous vegetables because the four petals of their flowers make a cross shape, and cruciferous is Latin for “bearing a cross.”
Patty Bowers is an EFNEP Program Assistant.
