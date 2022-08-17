If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
This passage tells us that if we hate someone, we have the same spirit and the motives of a murderer. Hate left to foment in our heart leads to a desire to cause pain, injury or distress to another.
The gospels record how the Pharisees followed Jesus and began to hate Him. From hate, they decided they must get rid of Him and from there they determined to kill Him.
Then the Pharisees called a meeting to plot how to kill Jesus. Matthew 12:14.
They began to search for a reason to justify their feelings. When we know deep inside us that what we are doing is wrong, we look for reasons to justify what we are doing. It is our natural fallen man tendency.
The Pharisees, even at Jesus’ trial, had not come up with a charge. They brought in witnesses to find a reason to have Him killed, but their witnesses’ testimony conflicted with each other. They finally took the truth Jesus told them to accuse Him of blasphemy.
Then the high priest stood up and said to Jesus, “Well, aren’t you going to answer these charges? What do you have to say for yourself?” But Jesus remained silent.
Then the high priest said to him, “I demand in the name of the living God — tell us if you are the Messiah, the Son of God.” Jesus replied, “You have said it. And in the future you will see the Son of Man seated in the place of power at God’s right hand and coming on the clouds of heaven.”
Then the high priest tore his clothing to show his horror and said, “Blasphemy! Why do we need other witnesses? You have all heard his blasphemy. What is your verdict?” “Guilty!” they shouted. “He deserves to die!”
Even Pilate saw through their deceit. He knew it was envy that caused them to seek His death. (Matthew 27:18) Envy is defined as a painful or resentful awareness of an advantage enjoyed by another joined with a desire to possess the same advantage.
There is so much hate in our world today that Satan must be dancing with glee, but God is not pleased. “But he who hates his brother is in darkness and walks in darkness, and does not know where he is going, because the darkness has blinded his eyes.” (1 John 2:11) Everyone who hates his brother or sister is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life remaining in him (1 John 3:15).
Hate is simply sin. There is only one solution and that is confess our sin.
“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Jesus taught love: Love of God and love of fellow man. He said these two cover all the ten commandments. He also said, “But I say, if you are even angry with someone, you are subject to judgment! If you call someone an idiot, you are in danger of being brought before the court. And if you curse someone, you are in danger of the fires of hell”. (Matthew 5:22)
Paul said our fight is not against flesh and blood but Satan and his evil forces. (Ephesians 6:12) The trouble with our world is sin in our heart and there is only one cure for that. It is letting Jesus Christ be Lord and obeying His commandments to love God and love one another.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reachedat blameditations@gmail.com.