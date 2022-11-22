Museum of the Albemarle is going retro for Christmas with a “Back to 1970s Christmas.” The decade of the 1970s has often been called “The Me Decade.” Anti-war protests and the fight for equal rights continued while individuality and self-expression were brought to the forefront.
At our annual Holiday Open House, visitors entering the museum can take a photo in front of a 1970s disco ball-themed Christmas tree. To get into the spirit of the theme even more, come dressed in 1970s attire, bell-bottom pants, earthy colors, leisure suits, and — let’s not forget — big hair.
Our Albemarle Express HO scale train will run again this year, highlighting the 13 counties that Museum of the Albemarle serves.
Did you know that in 1970 the Cupola House in Edenton became a National Historic Landmark? Or that Gates County’s Merchants Millpond was established in 1973, and that the Meherrin Indian Tribe was incorporated in 1977? All three of these are highlighted in this seasonal exhibit. And don’t forget to pick up a keepsake bell for 2022.
Popular 1970s hands-on activities will be in the lobby of the museum. Create a pet rock to take home. Give the created “pet” a name and receive a certificate of ownership. Pet rocks were popular during Christmas of 1975 but just about disappeared afterward. The rocks came in a box with a training manual that featured simple commands such as “sit” and “stay,” and how no bathing, feeding, or outdoor walking outdoors would be required of the owner. You can also tie-dye a hand towel in Christmas colors to take home.
Visitors can step back in time with a Christmas room dedicated to the decade that transformed and propelled many of us into the present.
Take a few minutes and reminisce by enjoying a girl’s bedroom and a living room where families would gather to celebrate the holidays.
The living room includes a cabinet television that will feature a continuous loop of 1970s TV shows and commercials. Share your favorite memories with others.
Santa will make his annual visit from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to hear the requests of every visitor. You better make sure you have been good and not on Santa’s naughty list. He is watching you!
Don’t forget to also view the exhibit, “Relieving the 1970s: Toy Edition.” View popular toys that include Hot Wheels, Atari, Speak & Spell, Connect Four and others that could be found in all the toy catalogs and on your wish list. You might find that some of the toys are still popular and requested even today.
Get into that groovy holiday spirit and visit Museum of the Albemarle on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be activities for all ages to enjoy. Also take a moment and visit the Museum Gift Shop where you can pick up a special gift for someone on your Christmas list.
The annual open house is free and open to the public.
Lori Meads is education chief at Museum of the Albemarle.