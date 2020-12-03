Serves 6
Note: When purchasing mussels be sure they smell like the ocean, not fishy. Don’t buy any whose shells are cracked or open or any that refuse to close their shells when you handle or tap them, those are likely dying or dead. Before cooking make sure they are in an open container so they can breathe.
INGREDIENTS
8 lbs. mussels, cleaned and debearded
½ cup flour
4 cups dry white wine
8 large shallots, finely diced
8 cloves garlic, finely minced
1-2 teaspoons salt, to taste
Pinch crushed red pepper
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
12 tablespoons cold butter
PREPARATION
Put mussels in a large bowl of water with the flour for 30 minutes. Drain the mussels, then remove the beard, or shaggy part exposed between the shells, from each mussel. Clean any dirty shell and discard any mussels whose shells aren’t tightly shut.
In a large, deep pot sauté shallots until translucent. Add garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and wine and simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes.
Add mussels, cover, and increase heat to high. Cook until all mussels are open, about 5 minutes.
Stir in herbs and butter.
Remove from heat.
Serve immediately with grilled baguettes.