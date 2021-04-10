Each year, thousands of volunteers in North Carolina donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during the 47th anniversary of National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021.
The Corporation for National and Community Service reported that 77.4 million adult Americans volunteered 6.9 billion hours of service worth $167 billion in 2018. In 2018 in North Carolina, more than 2.81 million volunteers contributed 265.3 million hours of service, valued at $6.4 billion.
North Carolina Cooperative Extension relies heavily on the generosity of volunteers. In 2020 volunteers with North Carolina Cooperative Extension volunteered 432,825 hours achieving 645,229 client contacts. Their estimated value in service was $11,006,740. In Chowan County, over 150 volunteers, both youth and adult, serve in a variety of capacities helping to extend the research-based knowledge to the community.
Our volunteers are the lifeline to or programs in Chowan County.
Volunteers spend numerous hours working on tasks, such as helping a 4-H youth with a 4-H project, leading a project to serve the community, or helping organize a county-wide farm day.
We have volunteer opportunities with Master Gardeners, 4-H, EFNEP, Extension Master Food Volunteers, Extension (Homemakers) Community Association, Advisory Councils, and other Agriculture related programs.
Volunteers are involved in every aspect of the Extension program, including determining the needs of the local community, planning and implementing programs to address these needs, securing resources, and evaluating programs.
The work of Extension volunteers is continuous. Every day volunteers lend a helping hand to make Extension programs more beneficial to the residents of Chowan County. To become a volunteer or to learn more, contact Chowan County Cooperative Extension at 252-482-6585 or visit our website at https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ .
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State University, N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and local governments statewide. Extension professionals in all 100 counties, and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from the universities. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment. Find your local center at www.ces.ncsu.edu/local-county-center .