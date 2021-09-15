The next topic of the Friends of the LibraryArmchair Traveler Series at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22 is Native Americans of the Albemarle Region.

Duvonya Chavis, who is of Choanoac descent, will discuss the Native Americans who have lived in the surrounding region for over 800 years. This is a subject that I honestly don’t know much about and am looking forward to learning more.

Many histories of the early United States include paintings of native cultures and people painted by John White. White was a member of the Walter Raleigh company that set off in the 1580s to learn more and colonize the new world. He painted a series of watercolors of our region that showed the villages, fishing techniques and celebrations.

The originals are housed in the British Museum, but are rarely shown publicly due to their age and condition. Our Albemarle Region is rich in the history of our country. It is always exciting to learn more about our lost histories to help us understand where we’ve been so we can move forward.

The Friends of the Library and our presenters again request that attendees wear masks while attending the event.

