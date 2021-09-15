The next topic of the Friends of the LibraryArmchair Traveler Series at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22 is Native Americans of the Albemarle Region.
Duvonya Chavis, who is of Choanoac descent, will discuss the Native Americans who have lived in the surrounding region for over 800 years. This is a subject that I honestly don’t know much about and am looking forward to learning more.
Many histories of the early United States include paintings of native cultures and people painted by John White. White was a member of the Walter Raleigh company that set off in the 1580s to learn more and colonize the new world. He painted a series of watercolors of our region that showed the villages, fishing techniques and celebrations.
The originals are housed in the British Museum, but are rarely shown publicly due to their age and condition. Our Albemarle Region is rich in the history of our country. It is always exciting to learn more about our lost histories to help us understand where we’ve been so we can move forward.
The Friends of the Library and our presenters again request that attendees wear masks while attending the event.
New Books...
Picture Books
Cat Problems – Jory John & Lane Smith
The Good, The Bad, And the Spooky – Jory John & Pete Oswald
Maisy’s Surprise Birthday Party – Lucy Cousins
The Moose Fairy – Steve Smallman
Children’s Fiction
Big Nate: In the Zone – Lincoln Peirce
Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Kittycat Club
I Survived The Attacks of September 11, 2001: The Graphic Novel – Lauren Tarshis & Corey Engbert
Goosebumps Slappyworld: Fifth-Grade Zombies – R.L. Stine
Poison for Breakfast – Lemony Snicket
Young Adult
The Betrayed – Kiera Cass
Fiction
100 Proof Murder – Mary Ellis
Apples Never Fall – Liane Moriarty
Black Ice – Brad Thor
Blind Tiger – Sandra Brown
The Cellist – Daniel Silver
The Forbidden – Heather Graham
The Russian Key – Jeri Laber
Large Print
Aftermath – Terri Blackstock
The Cellist – Daniel Silva
The Curator’s Daughter – Melanie Dobson
The Robin’s Greeting – Wanda Brunstetter
Til I Want No More – Robin Pearson
Books on CD
21st Birthday – James Patterson
Black Ice – Brad Thor
The Cellist – Daniel Silva
Choose Me – Tess Gerritsen
Finding Ashley – Danielle Steel
A Gambling Man – David Baldacci
Hour of the Witch – Chris Bohjalian
Nine Lives – Danielle Steel
Sooley – John Grisham
Turn a Blind Eye — Jeffrey Archer
Jennifer Finlay is the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.