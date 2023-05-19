Chowan County commissioners recently adopted a proclamation that designates the second full week of June as “Local Foods Week.”
For the summer months, I will be highlighting some of Chowan County’s amazing local foods. The May Local Foods spotlight goes to strawberries.
Every May when you start seeing those plump red beauties you know summer is around the corner. Strawberries are packed with vitamins, fiber and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols. Strawberries are a sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food. They are among the top 20 fruits in antioxidant capacity and are a good source of manganese and potassium. Just one serving-about eight strawberries provide more vitamin C than an orange.
A little history about strawberries is they began to be sold at a London marketplace around 1831. They most likely were harvested from nearby fields or woodlands and not from commercial production areas. In England and mainland Europe as the consumption of strawberries became more popular, many commoners, as well as aristocrats, would have a patch in their home gardens. France, though, became the front-runner in strawberry production.
The word strawberry is in itself peculiar to the English language. The name has a variety of possible origins. Straw was commonly used to mulch the plants during the winter and as weed and soil control to keep the berries cleaner. In London children used to collect the berries, string them on pieces of straw, and then sell them at the markets as “straws of berries.”
The best strawberries are the ones you pick yourself or buy from your local strawberry farm. They will be the freshest you can get, with little or no handling or travel. Nothing beats the flavor and fragrance of fresh-picked strawberries! Also, watch for locally-grown strawberries in your neighborhood supermarket during the harvest season.
Strawberries are best when prepared and eaten on the same day, but if you must keep them longer, store them in your refrigerator. Arrange the berries in a shallow container, separating out any damaged berries. Cover them loosely, and keep them at 35 degrees for best results.
Do not remove the caps or wash the berries until you are ready to use them. When caps are removed before use, the berries lose some of their moisture. Washing early tends to bruise them and the berries lose their freshness.
When preparing (for whatever use), place the berries in a strainer and rinse with cool water. To remove the caps, give them a gentle twist or use the point of a sharp knife, trying not to remove any of the berry. The tip of an ordinary vegetable peeler makes a good tool for capping berries.
Freezing and canning strawberries are other good options for preserving them. Summer canning classes are coming up if you are interested in learning more you can register at https://summercanning.eventbrite.com.
You can pick your own strawberries at pick-your-own farmstands like Triple B Farms at 511 Ryland Road, Tyner; and Mill Fork Farm at 3644 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton.
Other places to get local strawberries include the Edenton Farmers Market at 200 N. Broad St., Edenton; and the W.R. Bunch Produce Stand at 2833 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton.
For more information on strawberries contact Mary Morris, Chowan County Extension FCS agent at mary_morris@ncsu.edu or call 252-482-6585.