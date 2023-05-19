Strawberries

Grayson Sacca picks strawberries at Triple B Farms, at 511 Ryland Road, Tyner.

 Chowan Cooperative Extension photo

Chowan County commissioners recently adopted a proclamation that designates the second full week of June as “Local Foods Week.”

For the summer months, I will be highlighting some of Chowan County’s amazing local foods. The May Local Foods spotlight goes to strawberries.