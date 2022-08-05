Check it Out with Jared Jacavone New books for August... Jared Jacavone Columnist Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email jaredjacavoneCheckIt out Jared Jacavone Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nothing beats a new book, and at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library we have a ton of new arrivals! Check out some of the titles below:Adult Fiction:“The 6:20 Man,” by David Baldacci“Blood Sugar,” by Sascha Rothchild“The Book Woman’s Daughter,” by Kim Michele Richardson“Cold Cold Bones,” by Kathy Reichs“The Girl Who Survived,” by Lisa Jackson“Grace Under Fire,” by Julie Garwood“Rising Tiger,” by Brad Thor“The Record Keeper,” by Charles MartinJuvenile Fiction:“A Peter Rabbit Christmas Collection,” by Beatrix Potter“Goosebumps- Slappyworld: Haunting With the Stars,” by R.L. Stine“Rikki-Tikki-Tavi,” by Rudyard KiplingJuvenile Non-Fiction:“Who Was E.B. White,” by Gail HermanStep Readers:“Stitch: Stitch-or-Treat,” by Eric GeronAudiobooks:“A Face to Die For,” by Iris Johansen“Armored,” by Mark Greaney“Escaped,” by James Patterson and David Ellis“Rising Tiger,” by Brad ThorLarge Print:“The Investigator,” by John Sandford“The Match,” by Harlan Coben“Nightwork,” by Nora Roberts“Sierra Six,” by Mark Greaney“When She Dreams,” by Amanda QuickHave a great week, and we hope to see you at the library Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFive 'Must See' places in Hyde CountyEdenton man drowns after altercationFinal hearing for Timbermill wind projectEdenton garners $4.8 million for water upgradesFormer Sears building to get new lifeChowan sheriff: 4 arrested in Edenton woman's shooting deathJones lands rare Atlantic stingrayEdenton approves rezoning for hotel spaceJackson Dairy to cater to "old Edenton"Major roadwork on the way for Chowan County Images