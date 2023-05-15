Since my wife, Sharon, and I met in 1994, two cats have wandered into our lives. Make that three.
I arrived at an understanding with the first two cats: You do not shred me or my things, and I let you continue living here.
I always kept my side of the bargain in spite of their occasional backslides into certain instinctively destructive feline ways.
Although our family claimed several cats as pets during my younger years, I have never considered myself a cat person. I have been able to count on one finger the number of cats in my life that I could fully trust. He was a huge, gray-striped tom named Tiger.
Tiger inspired one of my father’s favorite pet stories, “The resurrection and second coming of Tiger the cat.” We held a burial service after finding his crumpled body on the road only to witness his miraculous reappearance atop his favorite perch a week or so later.
They say one does not find a cat, the cat finds you. The two that our daughters have known were both male cats that found us.
Fletcher was a small tuxedo cat with a stub tail who showed up on the sidewalk outside my office. He was too tiny to be away from his mother, who was nowhere to be found. It could be that he lost his mother to whatever it was that had separated him from most of his tail.
Fletcher had trust issues that likely resulted from his rough start as a street kitten. He did not like to be held and would bite anyone who tried to rub or even touch his belly.
Fletcher hung out with us for 12 years. We didn’t have another cat until six years ago when Jasper, a large tom with dairy cow markings, showed up outside Sharon’s office. He grew from a sickly kitten to a huge tom with a penchant for removing the heads of small woodland creatures.
Early during our standoffish relationship, I reached out to pet Jasper. He drew blood. In addition to my skin, he enjoyed shredding the weather stripping around our exterior doors and the leather of a once-lovely living room chair.
Jasper was strongly attached to Sharon. She was crushed to learn early this year that he had terminal cancer. After burying him a couple of months ago, owning another cat has not been on her agenda. It was too soon.
But an acquaintance had a young female they could not keep. “I’m drawn to this cat,” Sharon said, looking at a picture on her phone.
For purely logistical reasons, it fell to me to retrieve this new addition to our family. It was obvious no one had told her of my standoffish nature when it comes to cats. She took to me immediately. I took to calling her “Little Bit.”
This gray-striped, trustworthy cat is either soft in the head or a skilled diplomat. She is uncommonly mellow and has so far never attempted to shred so much as a paper napkin.
“She loves you more than me,” Sharon said, jealous that Little Bit kept coming back to my lap.
“Sorry,” I said. “What can I say? She wins.”
