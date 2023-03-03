The Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program recently recognized several volunteers for their outstanding service to North Carolina State Extension.

Six volunteers were awarded the title of Master Gardener, including: Russ Corker, Heidi Shoup, Sharon Solomon, Tiffany Hirst, Marie Perry and Jonathan Tobias.

Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.