Last week we had some exciting developments at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Thanks to an LSTA grant, the library now has a NEW 3D Printer.

As you might remember, our original Flashforge Finder 3D printer broke during the height of the Pandemic, and we had been unable to print anything since. Thanks to our regional director, we have just received another 3D printer that is bigger and better than ever.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.