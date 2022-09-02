Last week we had some exciting developments at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Thanks to an LSTA grant, the library now has a NEW 3D Printer.
As you might remember, our original Flashforge Finder 3D printer broke during the height of the Pandemic, and we had been unable to print anything since. Thanks to our regional director, we have just received another 3D printer that is bigger and better than ever.
May we introduce to you the Flashforge Adventurer 3, capable of printing objects twice the size of those made in our previous 3D printer. For extra technical specs, it is also entirely automated, and the filament is self-loading to prevent malfunctions.
This week we will be producing test prints to train our staff and demonstrate what this thing can do. Swing on by to take a look as it seamlessly weaves objects togethers layer-by-layer. Whatever your imagination produces can now go from idea to digital file to the palm of your hand.
If you are excited to try this new 3D printer for yourself, fear not! We have a massive Makerspace Workshop planned in the coming months where you can interact with our AQUOS Board, challenge your friends on our Nintendo Switch, chill out with our Xbox One and learn graphic design basics as you create a FREE 3D-printed object.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about this upcoming event (and all of the other great things going on at the library).
Remember — a library is more than a place to borrow books! At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, you can learn new technology and gather at community-oriented events while checking out the latest item in our collection.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.