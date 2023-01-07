There is a guaranteed method for ensuring your New Year’s Resolutions are achieved in 2023: partner with North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Did you know, our resources provide research-based solutions for everyday issues? Whether you want to improve your health, gain new skills, save money, or give back to your community, we are ready to help you improve your life and grow our state together.

Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.