The Beekeepers of Chowan County are offering “An Introduction To Beekeeping” with Robin Mayer at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Chowan County Center, Large Conference Room, 730 N. Granville St. Edenton NC 27932.
Robin has been a hobbyist beekeeper in Maine for five years, where she was a member of the Knox/Lincoln County Beekeepers (KLCBA) and Maine State Beekeepers Associations. She was on the KLCBA program committee, and the swarm catchers team, and was a mentor to first-year beekeepers.
She moved to Edenton last autumn and joined the Beekeepers of Chowan County and N.C. Beekeepers Association in anticipation of starting hives in the spring.
Mary Morris is the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Director.
Fall food drive
Camaryn Byrum
4-H Agent
Chowan County 4-H and FCS are teaming up to host a Fall Food Drive. When you donate seven canned foods or non-perishable food items, you will receive a $10 voucher. This voucher may be used for any 4-H or FCS program in 2023. Limit one voucher per person. Must present voucher to redeem.
We will be collecting items at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Chowan County Center until Nov. 18. Items will be donated to the Edenton Chowan Food Pantry in time for Thanksgiving.
Drop off address: 730 N. Granville Street, Suite A, Edenton, NC 27932.
If you have any questions, please contact Mary Morris or Camaryn Byrum at 252-482-6585.
Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Agent with the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Service.