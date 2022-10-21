Matthew Leary

Nickels for Know-How was started in 1951 as a voluntary assessment on feed and fertilizer produced and purchased in North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services collects the money from manufacturers of feed and fertilizer. Manufacturers build the cost (15 cents/ton) into the price of their products.

This money is then transferred to the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation where the funds are used to support research, teaching and extension programs at N.C. State University.

Original Article Written by, Dr. William Kelley, Henderson County Extension Director