Nickels for Know-How was started in 1951 as a voluntary assessment on feed and fertilizer produced and purchased in North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services collects the money from manufacturers of feed and fertilizer. Manufacturers build the cost (15 cents/ton) into the price of their products.
This money is then transferred to the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation where the funds are used to support research, teaching and extension programs at N.C. State University.
The program raises about $1.4 million annually for research, teaching and extension programs. The average farm pays about $40 into the program each year. The program must be renewed through a referendum every six years.
So far, the program has been renewed each time with over 90 percent approval. It is time to renew the program once again. The referendum vote will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Chowan County Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Manufacturers originally contributed five cents to the price of feed and fertilizer. Over the years that has been increased to 15 cents. If you or your family buy feed or fertilizer, you can vote. Consumers decided if they wish to continue the program. The referendum must pass with a two-thirds positive vote.
Some of the ways the program helps is by the following:
• Provides workshops for high school vocational ag teachers;
• Provides on-campus internships and annual scholarships to students;
• Provides funding for nearly 900 endowments;
• Provides over $1million in scholarships to 620 undergraduate students each year; and
• Supports ag commodity, leadership and legislative efforts through its support of agricultural awareness campaigns, CALS commodity relations activities and the annual CALS Tailgate-NC State’s largest alumni and friends event.
These are just some of the ways Nickels supports agriculture in North Carolina. Be sure to come to the Extension office and vote on Nov. 17. The polling location is as follows: Chowan County Extension Office at: 730 N. Granville St. Suite A. Edenton NC 27932.
For more information on the referendum, please call your County Extension Office at 252-482-6585 or email matt_leary@ncsu.edu.
Original Article Written by, Dr. William Kelley, Henderson County Extension Director