For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
- 1 Timothy 17
Fear paralyzes us.
When Thadd was about three years old, I took him and his cousins to Colerain Beach for a day. I took along hot dogs and chips for lunch, which I cooked over charcoal with bricks and an old refrigerator shelf for a grill. We also had soft drinks and snacks.
The cousins wanted to walk out on the pier. I carefully instructed them to watch out for Thadd and not allow him to jump off the pier. I sat down under a canopy nearby with Scott, who was an infant at the time.
When I looked up, Thadd was thrashing in the water and the others did not even notice. I jumped up and tried to yell but to no voice. I tried to run but my legs were so weak, I fell to the sand.
Finally, I did yell and the others jumped in and pulled Thadd out. That is what fear can do to us. It makes us incapable of doing what needs to be done.
There is a lot of fear in our world today. Many things are happening and they seem to come out of nowhere. Pandemics, earthquakes, floods, fires, wars, inflation, all these occupy many minds. If you allow them to take first place in your thoughts, you can be very fearful.
But God did not give us a spirit of fear. It comes from Satan. Fear takes us from the Kingdom of Light into the kingdom of darkness.
This verse tells us God gives us power. This is strength and endurance for whatever comes our way. He gives us love for others that is so strong we think of them instead of ourselves. It is a love of God that trusts Him completely.
He gives us a sound mind. This is a mind that is calm and quiet because we see things in the proper context. We know that no matter what happens, God is still in control and as long as He is in control, we have nothing to fear.
When fear begins to form inside us, we need to close our eyes, take a deep breath and remember who our God is.
“Be still and know that I am God.” Read these verses in Isaiah 40: “Have you not known? Have you not heard? The everlasting God, the Lord, The Creator of the ends of the earth, Neither faints nor is weary. His understanding is unsearchable. He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength”.
John tells us, “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.” Perfect love comes from the Father. When we truly understand God’s love for us, it casts out all fear. We have been perfected or completed in love.
He loves us so much, He sacrificed His only Son so we could be reconciled with Him. He has adopted us into His family. He has promised us eternity with Him. He has promised all that is bad will be gone.
His love is unconditional, total and pure. Such love only has the best for the beloved. We need not fear because all things will work together for our good.
Nothing can happen in heaven, on earth or underneath the earth that God does not allow. If He allows it, we do not fear it. We trust completely in Him to carry out His plans and we know they are the perfect plans.
Go forth in faith with no fear!
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.