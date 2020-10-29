Recently, I stopped by the Barker House to visit Edenton Historical Commission Executive Director Joy Harvill. The house recently got a new face, as Down East Preservation worked on its entry door and installed a new front porch light. The Barker House is looking great.
My visit was more to touch base with the commission, which always has something exciting going on during the fall and winter months. One thing we’ll be working on together is sharing some of the commission’s hidden gems. One such item is microfilm for the Edenton Gazette, a local newspaper that was published during the 1800s. DigitalNC.org has 1800-1801 online, but this microfilm is from 1819 to 1831. The penciled notes on the microfilm box looked like they were in the late Rebecca Bunch’s handwriting. Maybe we lent it to the commission at one point.
Edenton has had at least two other newspapers beside the Herald and the Gazette — the Albemarle Observer (1900s) and the Edenton Intelligencer (late 1700s). I suggested that Harvill loan it to Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library so they can get it added to DigitalNC.org, but with the pandemic going on, I’m not sure whether the website’s employees are taking submissions at the moment.
This year, the Historical Commission is opening the jail on Halloween for tours. Information can be found elsewhere in the paper, with the story my son, Joseph, helped me write about Coastal Atlantic Paranormal Association.
While visiting the Florida- and Georgia-based group on a dark and scary Saturday night in the town’s parking lot behind the Cupola House, Joseph asked about their first investigation.
CAPA’s first investigation was at Indian Lake in Tarboro.
“We had heard that back in the ‘80s or something some Cub Scouts went missing out there and people claimed that they heard or saw (the Scouts) out in the woods,” Founder Kevin Leonard said. “So we got with the town and set that up to see if we can come out spend the night.”
The group set up their equipment and investigated for a few nights, but wasn’t able to find much.
The local lore has some mixed explanations reasons as to what happened to the Scouts. One account says that they just went camping near the lake and disappeared. CAPA also heard an inmate escaped from jail and killed them all.
That was enough for my Webelo. After both Leonard and I reduced his wide-eyed, frightened gaze, Joseph walked home with me, adamant that Scouts would have used their pocketknives or something else to get out of danger. After all, one of their mottoes is to be prepared. We chilled out the rest of the night watching some cartoons, scaring off any possible nightmares.
On Facebook recently, a downtown shop owner posted that a wholesaler had sold her some merchandise that looked like it came from famous brand. We hope the business owner can recoup any losses she may have incurred.
Unfortunately, the pandemic and the lack of face-to-face interaction, has caused an increase of scams and fraudulent practices that impact private individuals, small businesses and more. I recently heard a local banker discuss how her branch’s clients are reporting more incidents. They get about 10 reports of scams, ID theft or phishing a week since the pandemic began. Remember to stay vigilant.
In closing, I’d like to give few shout-outs. One is to the Chowan Herald’s mail carrier. I missed his name during his visit, but he’d been collecting our newer newspapers to give to some people on his route who need reading materials.
Thanks to the folks at Edenton Cares for creating an Edenton teapot genie poster promoting face-coverings. Hopefully, they’ll be in the windows of local businesses soon.
Also, I’d like to recognize the Chowan Arts Council as our Shop Local spotlight for this edition. The CAC, on West Water Street, has great artwork on display. Most of its made by local and regional artists. You can take a tour, or purchase something that catches your eye. The old Chero’s building is a remarkable property and a deserves a visit sometime. The art comes in a variety of prices — there’s something suitable for everyone’s budget.
Thanks for reading the Chowan Herald and see you around the Cupola.