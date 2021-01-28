Orange poppy seed bread

INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups AP flour
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- ¾ cup whole milk, room temperature
- 2/3 cup canola or vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup sour cream, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed orange juice
- 2 tablespoons orange zest
- GLAZE
- ¼ cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
- 1 teaspoon pure orange extract
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
- Whisk together all dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. In another bowl whisk together eggs, milk, oil, sour cream, vanilla, orange juice, and zest. Combine wet and dry ingredients until they just come together, not overmixing. Pour into prepared pan.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes, rotating once while baking. Cover with foil if over browning. Do not overbake as the bread will be dry. Test with a toothpick for doneness. Remove from pan after 15 minutes and poor glaze over top of warm bread.