...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Luke writes about the journey leading to Jesus’ triumphal entry and eventual crucifixion. Jesus takes the long way to the holy city, which grants Him many opportunities to show who matters to Him and what He cares about.
In chapters nine through nineteen, Jesus blesses foreigners, sinners, children and even a chief tax collector. Luke weaves in and out of these eye-opening parables that help us understand Jesus’ mission and kingdom.
Just after redeeming Zaccheus in Jericho, Jesus teaches a story about a king who leaves ten servants in charge of about three months’ wages. It is called the parable of the minas.
There once was a king who was leaving to conquer another kingdom. Before he goes, ten servants are entrusted with a mina and instructed to use it well. The people in the kingdom revolt while their master is gone and even send word to him that they don’t want him to govern them.
This matters not to the king who, when he returns, requests a meeting with the servants and finds only two faithful to grow what he’d entrusted them. He admonishes the servant who’d turned his one into ten by saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Closing the story, the king rewards the two faithful servants with cities for every mina they earn and, on the other hand, kills all the rebellious and unfaithful servants.
As for me? “Well done!” Oh, I want to hear those words. This story follows the phrase that Jesus came to seek and save the lost.
From what I see, Jesus is referring to the Gospel as the mina. The parable of the talents in Matthew discusses different amounts and faithfulness. Still, Luke’s account shows each servant entrusted with the same amount and what is measured is loyalty and devotion. Their loyalty was based on their faithfulness in stewarding what was given.
We’ve each been given this one life to steward. And, you’ve probably heard it said, “The reward for work well done is more work.” The ten minas generated by the diligent and faithful would buy maybe one luxurious home, and the king entrusts to this man ten cities in his kingdom.
When looking at God’s kingdom, the kingdom of the heart, what does it look like to be faithful and then entrusted with cities?
When you tend the ground of your own soul and share with the fields nearest yours, you can see multiplication in soul winning. When you prove your faithfulness to God, He wants to bless you with more, which seems more than you can even manage.
So, are you diligently and faithfully fulfilling the mission of God? Have you understood who God made you and know what He wants you to do?
If not, I think nothing else is more important, and I’d make this my highest priority.
The questions that need answered more than any other are: 1. Who is my master? 2. Who is the tribe that helps me remain faithful? 3. Where am I investing my time, talent, and treasure? 4. Who will receive faith, hope and love because of my faithfulness?
I want you to know that the king is returning. He returns no matter how few want him or who isn’t ready. Don’t you want a great return to present so that he will offer your reward? “Well done, faithful servant.”
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.