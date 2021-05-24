Oven-roasted vegetables

You really don’t need a recipe for roasted vegetables, but here are some recommendations for tasty combinations. Spices may vary based on your taste or you can go au naturel with just salt. The Med Instead of Meds Extension program suggest that you eat more vegetables each day.
Serves (depends on amount prepared)
Serving Size: approximately 1 cup (as a side)
Prep Time: Depends on vegetables, approximately 15 minutes
Cook Time: Varies with vegetables, approximately 30-50 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes – 1 hour 5 minutes
Ingredients
Combination Suggestions:
· Carrots, parsnips, turnips, sweet potatoes, and shallots – when done, top with a squeeze of orange and orange zest.
· Broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots – this is great with ground cumin.
· Asparagus. Great topped with lemon zest
· Bell pepper and onions – this is great as an addition to sandwiches or most any entrée.
Topping:
· 2 tablespoons of olive oil, may need more depending on amount of vegetables
· Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375º F. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper for easy clean up.
2. Cut chosen vegetables into 2-inch pieces. Toss in olive oil on baking sheet.
3. Sprinkle chosen seasoning and toss vegetables to coat well.
4. Bake until fork tender. Time depends on vegetables chosen.
Nutrition: (Based on 1 cup of each: carrots, parsnips, turnips, sweet potatoes and shallots, with 1 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons olive oil): Serving Size: 1 cup (serves 6); Vegetables: 1 cup; Fruits: 0 cups; Calories: 162 calories; Carbohydrates: 28 grams; Fiber: 5 grams; Protein: 3 grams; Fat: 5 grams; Sodium: 426 mg
For more information on Healthy Recipes check out https://medinsteadofmeds.com/ .