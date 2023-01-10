Cold winter weather calls for hot, comforting food that warms you from the inside out. And, since many of us are tightening our belts after the holidays, a meal that is easy on the wallet and also quick to prepare is a win-win.
Pasta is a comfort food staple. And this past year Cacio e Pepe pasta has gone viral in the United States food scene. American restaurants have made everything from Cacio e Pepe deviled eggs to even doughnuts and gelato much to the chagrin of Italian chefs where the dish has been popular for centuries.
Cacio e Pepe is an ancient Roman staple said to have been created by shepherds. It is a simple dish of sheep’s milk pecorino Romano cheese or “cacio” and pepper or “pepe.”
The only other original ingredients are pasta and its salted starchy cooking water. The key to this dish is the preparation which takes only minutes, but requires constant stirring and adjusting the ratio of hot pasta cooking water and cheese to create a creamy peppery sauce.
On a recent trip to Italy many chef’s shared a few tips for preparing this dish. Since there are few ingredients to provide flavor they must be good quality. I recommend using freshly grated Romano cheese and fresh ground black pepper.
I also like to use fresh pasta which gives off more starch in the cooking water than dried pasta, but there are many good quality dried pastas available locally that also work well such as De Cecco. It’s also important to use less water when boiling the pasta contrary to many pasta cooking directions, but to still add a liberal amount of salt to the water.
I also like to add freshly grated Parmigiana Reggiano with the Romano cheese for extra flavor. Some chef’s also toasted the pepper in a little olive oil, but I actually liked the velvety feel of using butter as one Italian chef used when preparing Cacio e pepe.
This week I have included my recipe for Cacio e Pepe. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Cacio e Pepe
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 16 oz. fresh spaghetti or other long pasta
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 6 oz. finely grated Parmigiana Reggiano
• 6 oz. finely grated Pecorino Romano
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
PREPARATION
• In a large straight-sided skillet over medium low heat melt the butter. Add the pepper and stir constantly a few minutes. Meanwhile bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat.
• Cook pasta in the boiling water stirring occasionally, until very al dente (pasta will finish cooking in the sauce). Add a ladle of pasta water to the pepper and stir to combine.
• Using tongs, transfer spaghetti to pot with pepper sauce and turn off the heat. Cook, tossing often, and adding cheeses little by little, until melted, and sauce is creamy. Continue to add ladles of pasta water and continually stirring as the sauce tightens up to maintain a creamy texture. Adjust seasonings to taste.