Cacio e pepe

Cacio e Pepe is an ancient Roman staple said to have been created by shepherds. It is a simple dish of sheep’s milk pecorino Romano cheese or “cacio” and pepper or “pepe.”

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

Cold winter weather calls for hot, comforting food that warms you from the inside out. And, since many of us are tightening our belts after the holidays, a meal that is easy on the wallet and also quick to prepare is a win-win.

Pasta is a comfort food staple. And this past year Cacio e Pepe pasta has gone viral in the United States food scene. American restaurants have made everything from Cacio e Pepe deviled eggs to even doughnuts and gelato much to the chagrin of Italian chefs where the dish has been popular for centuries.

