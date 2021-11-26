Peak-season soil testing fees, for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Soil Testing Lab, are set to take effect Dec. 1 through March 31, 2022.
Any soil samples delivered during the Peak-Season will be analyzed for $4 a sample. Fall is the busiest time of the year for the soil testing lab. The other times of the year, outside peak season, soil testing service is free.
Samples with completed soil information forms must be delivered and received by the Soil Testing Lab by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, to avoid the peak-season fee. Information forms for all soil samples must be present for samples to be received.
Growers are encouraged to ship their samples early since unexpected shipping delays can result in peak-season fees being charged. Boxes, forms and shippers can also be picked up at the Chowan Cooperative Extension office.
For more information, contact the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Service at 252-482-6585.