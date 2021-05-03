Southerners do love their cocktail hour. Whether it’s a simple glass of wine or something with a bit more teeth, a little nibble is always in order.
Some go for a heavy bite such as a mini crab cake or some type of canape, but I always like to keep it simple and light when I entertain because dessert is always the star of the show and I do like everyone to have room for that!
My favorite appetizers are simple spiced nuts and cheese wafers. Some prefer a cheese straw, and Amelia Bond and Deanna Chesson both make a mean cheddar straw, to name just a few. Donna Spivey makes wonderful cheese stars that she sells at the Edenton Farmers Market that I include as treats for my guests, but I like the texture of a wafer and even better a warm one.
I had the pleasure of entertaining some ladies from my church’s altar guild and served my warm pecan wafers and promised to share this recipe. And I also had requests for something quick and easy and this covers all the bases.
With all baking recipes you cannot take liberties with the basic components as it is a bit chemistry, but you can adjust the flavors and seasonings at will. I know some like their cheese straw, wafer or coin to have a little kick as I do, but others prefer no heat. Above all flavor is the most important key to a recipe, and with this one you can adjust down the cayenne pepper or substitute ground black pepper, and also substitute sweet paprika for smoked. Smoked paprika has a nice kick and depth though.
One ingredient you cannot substitute is the freshly grated sharp cheddar. Pre-shredded cheeses are too dry for this recipe and they also have a coating to prevent sticking in the package. I like the Nature’s Inspiration Sharp Cheddar from our Food Lion and this recipe takes two of the 8-ounce packages. I also prefer King Arthur All-Purpose Flour, also available here at Food Lion, because it has the highest protein content of flours and is fabulous for baking. And unsalted butter is a must for cooking so that you can control the amount of salt as different brands carry different levels, and my favorite found locally is Land O Lakes. And their salted butter is fabulous with a warm biscuit - I have even had a guest ask the recipe for the butter!
This week I have included my Pecan Cheese Wafer recipe.
Enjoy!