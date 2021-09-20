The decades-old pecan trees around the old Speight house are dropping a profusion of pecans much to the delight of the squirrels. The ground beneath your feet crunches from shells reminiscent of last year’s hailstorm that left a carpet of crisp ice pellets.
Hopefully these furry foragers will leave a few nuts for me.
Pecan trees are native to North America and Mexico, and their name is derived from the
Algonquin tribe’s term for pecan. These Native Americans were the first to cultivate this tree for their delicious nut.
Growing and harvesting pecans has now become big business in many southern states.
Pecans are not only a southern staple, but are a beloved treat across the U.S. whether you say “pa-cahn,” or “pee-can.”
They are also a heart-healthy source of protein that is high in fiber, as well as vitamin A, vitamin E, folic acid, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, several B vitamins, and zinc. Pecans are wonderful alone as a snack or as an addition to a dish.
I often cook with pecans in sweet dishes such as my caramel pecan tart, my white chocolate cherry cookies and sprinkled on my pumpkin pancakes. I also use them in savory dishes like my souffléd sweet potatoes in oranges and in my pork roulade with bacon, apples and bourbon.
As a welcoming treat for my guests I offer Belinda Flynn’s wonderful candied Pecan Crack.
I served my spiced pecans to fellow Bridge Buddies one morning and Janet Harding requested the recipe, along with a few others who had them sprinkled on a salad in a cooking class. This week I have included my recipe for Cocoa Chili-Spiced Pecans.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cocoa Chili-Spiced Nuts
INGREDIENTS
• 3 tablespoons brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup, preferably golden or amber
• 2 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted
• 3 cups pecans
• 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• ½ teaspoon chipotle powder, or smoked paprika
• ½ teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
• Stir brown sugar, maple syrup and butter in a medium bowl. Add pecans, cocoa, chili, chipotle and salt and stir to coat.
Spread the nuts out on the parchment lined baking sheet and bake until the cocoa mixture is bubbling, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir nuts and continue baking until the nuts are sticky and the maple mixture is coating them, 4 to 5 minutes longer. Sprinkle with additional salt to taste.