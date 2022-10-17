Our three children, grown women in their 20s now, have never had to ride in the backseat of a vehicle without video entertainment. Modern parenting at its best.

My girls have gone from watching “Teletubbies” on VHS to action-adventure films on DVD to holding their own personal movie machines with which they can instantaneously create their own productions anytime they want — usually when someone in the front seat is doing something silly.

