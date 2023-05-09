1890012649

Many high school and college kids now have adopted the occasional and bizarre practice of not bothering to change out of their pajamas before heading off to school.

 Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock

Youthful fashion trends lean increasingly casual. Many high school and college kids now have adopted the occasional and bizarre practice of not bothering to change out of their pajamas before heading off to school.

If this spreads to professional workplaces, casual Fridays might become very interesting.

Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.