Popcorn seeds are agricultural wonders. With a little heat, the water inside each kernel turns into steam, building pressure in the very hard, nonporous outer shell called the pericarp. The pressurized steam (the temperature inside the kernel reaches 355 degrees F) gelatinizes the starchy endosperm into soft, tasty popcorn. What’s an endosperm? It’s the part of the seed that stores food that a plant uses as it grows.
To cook popcorn kernels on the stove, add a tablespoon of vegetable oil to the bottom of a pot and a handful of loose popcorn kernels. Put the lid on and turn your burner to medium heat. How long does it take for the kernels to pop? Do they all pop? The popping sound comes from when the water vapor is released after the kernel has cracked.
Plain popcorn is a healthy whole grain and can be eaten as is. You can also add a dash of salt, a bit of butter and other spices (yes chili!) and herbs (oregano, please) for a delicious snack.