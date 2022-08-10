The Chowan County Cooperative Extension Staff and Master Gardener Volunteers participated in a Gleaning Project in Tyner on July 5.
Over 600 pounds of potatoes were dug and donated to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry and the Open Door Food Pantry in Perquimans County.
Did you know that the food pantries get very few donations of fresh produce? Most of what they receive are shelf stable and frozen foods.
The Food Pantry is so appreciative when fresh fruits and vegetables are received. If you are thinking about donating to the Food Pantry try to think about healthier options to donate. Fresh fruits and vegetables are always welcome, other options would be whole wheat pasta or cereals, brown rice, low or no salt added canned vegetables, dried beans or lentils, no sugar-added applesauce and 100 percent Fruit Juice. For a complete list go to chowan.ces.ncsu.edu.
The Gleaning Project was spearheaded by our new Commercial Horticulture Area Agent, Sarah White, who is now covering Chowan, Perquimans and Gates counties.
Thank you to Darren Halstead at C.A. Perry/Chowan Farms for allowing us to glean the potatoes and Sarah for coordinating this project.
Sarah White started working for N.C. Cooperative Extension on June 1. Sarah is a recent May 22’ graduate of NCSU with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science. Sarah will specialize in the Commercial Horticulture industry in the three county areas working closely with our Produce Farmers.
To contact Sarah, you can call the Gates County Extension office at 252-357-1400 or email her at sewhite5@ncsu.edu. If you would like more information about donating to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry call 252-482-2504 or email at ecpantry@gmail.com.
Mary Morris is thr Chowan County Extension Director and Family and Consumer Science Agent.