Some time back, the children at church and I were talking about where people turn for power. I had a small LED (Light Emitting Diode) attached to leads, and I held up the LED and leads and questioned, “I would like for this to emit light; how can I make that happen?” All the children agreed that I needed a power source.
In pursuit of a power source, I first pulled out an old rusty key. All the children agreed that the key would not give power, and I replied, “Let’s be sure.” I attached the leads to the key, and nothing happened.
I explained to the children that sometimes people, when looking for a power source in their life, turn to what’s old and familiar. Often these people are disappointed when the old familiar ‘whatever’ doesn’t become the powerhouse they hoped. The key helps unlock, but it didn’t have much authority outside being a lock opener.
Next, I pulled out a seashell — the children unanimously cried out, “That’s not a power source!” I asked, “how do you know? It’s beautiful!”
They all agreed that it was beautiful, but not an agent of power. Again, I responded, “Let’s be sure.” So, I attached the leads to the shell, and again, nothing happened.
Then I described how some people turn to what is beautiful, believing that the beauty of ‘whatever’ will give them power. If you hold certain seashells to your ear, you might hear what sounds like the ocean, but apart from that phenomenon, the shell doesn’t influence or provide current.
Ensuing, I pulled out an empty cardboard tube. Immediately, laughter broke out! “No, Pastor Chuck, you cannot possibly get power from a cardboard tube!” My response was, “Let’s be sure.” So, I attached the leads to the tube, and nothing happened.
I expounded to the children that sometimes people turn to what’s whimsical and unusual when looking for a power source in life. Sometimes people think that the thing that is ‘different’ can produce power for living.
Consequently, I took out two potatoes. The children were on the fence. Some thought a potato could provide power; others thought it had to be cooked, while others thought the potato would prove as useless as the key, shell and cardboard tube.
I responded, “Let’s be sure.” So, I attached the leads to the two potatoes. This time the potatoes provided current to power the LED. The LED performed the task for which it was created; it illuminated.
Peter said: Salvation is found only in Christ Jesus (Acts 4:12). Real power is only found in Jesus. Jesus said I have come that all who choose Me may have life full and free (John 10:10b).
Power for living is found only in Jesus. I have watched people place faith in so many things, only to witness those things fail — traditional, beautiful, and different things. True life flowing current only comes from Jesus and Christ’s power is available to all who place their faith in Him.
How about you? Are you looking for an endless flow of current to power your life? Romans 10:9 states: If we declare with our mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in our heart that God raised Him from the dead, we will be saved. Jesus is the true power for living.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com