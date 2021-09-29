I just hung up the phone. I had spent a few moments praying with a dear friend whom I love and appreciate. When discovering that there was a need in that person’s life, I took the time to pick up the phone to pray for them and with them.
I love to pray for people as a leader and pastor. So I simply said these simple words to the Lord — “Father, I come to you in the Name of Jesus today. I simply want to thank you for the opportunity we have to bring our petitions before you. I thank you that Your Word declares that we are to come boldly to the throne of grace that we may obtain help in the time of need. Your Word also says that we are to cast our cares upon You for you care for us.
What a joy it is to do this Lord knowing that You are touched with the feelings of our infirmities. I ask you for help and for strength and for healing in the strong Name of Jesus. I know Lord that you are Jehovah Rappha, the God who heals us. So I lift this dear one up today and ask you for just that; be their Healer in Jesus Name.
We will be careful to thank you and to praise you for who You are and all that you do for us. In the Name of Jesus; the strong Son of God, Amen!”
Now, here is my thought. If you look at my prayer, you will find many references to the Word of God; often the very words that come from the Bible. I’ve always tried to pray His Word; not mine.
My words are often insufficient. Yet, His Word is life and peace and hope. Let me encourage you to learn how to pray using the Bible; declaring God’s Word back to Him. He loves to fulfill His Word.
When you don’t know really what to pray let the Holy Spirit quicken you with the very words of the Lord. Pray the Word!
Have a great week!
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Lead Pastor at Carpenter’s Shop International Church in Ahoskie and a resident of Edenton. You can write him today at wallacephillips@kw.com.