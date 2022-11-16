G&T

Amanda Hoggard

One of the fables among pastors’ homes is that spouses try to prepare themselves spiritually for what will be preached in the upcoming weeks.

Nothing gets a pastor’s family more on edge than knowing their spouse is about to preach a series on patience. Yikes. Good leaders lead by walking, not talking. So we have to go first in these matters!

Amanda Hoggard is Connections Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. She can be reached via email at amandajhoggard@gmail.com.