As winter weather makes its way to North Carolina, keep food safety in mind with these tips to prepare for a power outage.
Preparing for a Power Outage
1. Purchase or locate thermometers. Place a thermometer in your refrigerator and freezer; have a tip-sensitive digital thermometer ready to check food temperatures. Foods that can support the growth of pathogens (like cooked vegetables, cooked and raw meats and cut melons, leafy greens, and tomatoes) are riskier after being held above 41°F for more than 4 hours.
2. Check stock of refrigerator. Purchase or prepare food items that don’t require refrigeration and can be eaten cold or heated on an outdoor grill.
3. Store or purchase water in case water systems are impacted resulting in boil water advisories . Use bottled/clean water for everything from brushing teeth, cooking.
4. Prepare coolers and purchase ice and dry ice. Use dry ice to extend the amount of time food stay below 41°F. Freeze containers of water for ice or purchase ice.