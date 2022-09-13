G&T

Amanda Hoggard

The young years of parenting are full of “grunt work.”

Endless menial tasks, little sleep, heavy lifting, bulky stuff to travel with and constant resetting of rooms and bags and beds. Meal times and bed times can be explosive and it’s noisy, really noisy.

Amanda Hoggard is Connections Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. She can be reached via email at amandajhoggard@gmail.com.