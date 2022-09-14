Don’t be fooled by what they say. For that day will not come until there is a great rebellion against God and the man of lawlessness is revealed — the one who brings destruction. He will exalt himself and defy everything that people call God and every object of worship. He will even sit in the temple of God, claiming that he himself is God. Then the man of lawlessness will be revealed, but the Lord Jesus will slay him with the breath of his mouth and destroy him by the splendor of his coming.
-2 Thessalonians 2:3,4, 8
Clarence Larkin wrote, “He is not the cause of lawlessness but the result or fruit of it for he will arise out of the seething cauldron of lawlessness that is now becoming more pronounced and manifest in the world.”
One day a man is coming who will claim to be able to fix all the problems the world is facing. When he rises, there will be lawlessness, wars, famines, division, earthquakes, floods and other disasters. Do we see the beginning of any of those things?
This man we call the Antichrist will be so charismatic, people will believe everything he says and embrace him with eagerness. He will be intelligent, an economic and military expert. He will seem more capable in leadership than any other man.
Many will love him to the point of idol worship. Others will understand what is happening and turn to God. They will have their heads chopped off for their rebellion against him. There will come a day when he openly declares himself to be God in the very temple of God and demands everyone worship him.
That will be the day the Jews turn against him and flee to a place God has prepared for them (Revelation 12:6). But the majority of people will willingly take his mark and worship him.
This will happen three and a half years after his reign begins. He will have three and a half more years, but that is all. His time is limited because Christ will return and destroy him by the breath of his mouth. Poof – he’s gone.
“Now I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse. And He who sat on him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and makes war. His eyes were like a flame of fire, and on His head were many crowns. He Himself treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written:
KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. (Revelation 19)
“Together they will go to war against the Lamb, but the Lamb will defeat them because he is Lord of all lords and King of all kings. And his called and chosen and faithful ones will be with him.” (Revelation 17)
C.S. Lewis said it best: “When the author walks on the stage, the play is over.”
That will be the second coming of Christ. (Not to be confused with the rapture. Then we will meet Him in the air. He will not return to the earth.) At His second coming, His foot will touch on the Mount of Olives. He will destroy the enemies of God and judge the nations. He will set up His Kingdom and judge in righteousness.
All those taken in the rapture will return with Him.
“Thus the Lord my God will come, and all the saints with You.” (Zechariah 14:5)
Not only will we return with Him, we will reign with Him. “If we endure, we shall also reign with Him.” (2 Timothy 2:12)
Will you watch His return or return with Him? It seems such an easy choice, emotionally and intellectually.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.