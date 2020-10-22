Makes 8-10
INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose white or white whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
1/3 cup light brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
½ teaspoons ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground allspice
3 large eggs
4 tablespoons melted butter, cooled
1 ¼ cup buttermilk
1 cup pure pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon pure vanilla
PREPARATION
1. Whisk together flour, baking powder and soda, salt, brown sugar, and spices. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, butter, pumpkin, and vanilla. Gently fold in dry ingredients with a spatula, not overmixing. Let rest one hour. Batter can be made the night before, but bring to room temperature before baking.
3. Meanwhile heat waffle iron to medium. When hot and batter has rested, coat the waffle iron plates with nonstick cooking spray. Add batter and close lid to bake. When signal shows that waffle is ready open lid, and then close and bake for another two minutes or until crisp. Serve immediately or place on a rack on a baking sheet in a preheated oven at 200 degrees until served.