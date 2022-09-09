Pete Thompson had a long career with N.C. Cooperative Extension, and was the County Extension Director here in Chowan County from 1970-81.
Pete graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Agriculture Education and worked in Northampton, Johnston and Perquimans counties before coming to Chowan County.
After retirement, he worked as an Agricultural Consultant and was later elected to the N.C. General Assembly. He will be forever remembered for his infectious smile. He was a champion for farmers locally and statewide.
The Pete Thompson Scholarship was established through donations from 200 citizens in his honor. The R.M. “Pete” Thompson Scholarship is a scholarship awarded every year to a youth from Chowan County who is pursuing higher education concentrating in studies related to Agriculture and Natural Resources at North Carolina State University.
The Pete Thompson Scholarship awards $1,000 annually, however this year the endowment earned enough in interest to award two scholarships.
This year’s awardees are Donald Johnson (D.J.) Small Jr. and Lilly Bunch. Small graduated from John A. Holmes High School in May 2022 and is headed to NCSU to major in Agriculture Business Management this fall.
Bunch is a returning student and has been enrolled at NCSU this past year in the North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences majoring in Agriculture Science with a minor in Crop Science.
Pete’s daughter Shari Farless stated the he would be pleased that almost 30 years since he passed he still is doing good things for young people.
For more information on this scholarship and other opportunities visit https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ or contact the Chowan County Cooperative Extension office at 252-482-6585.
Mary Morris is the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Director.