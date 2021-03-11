What’s your favorite type of sandwich? Do you like ham or turkey, grilled cheese, or a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Toasted or not toasted? Mustard or mayonnaise? Maybe you like potato chips on your sandwich. There are breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches and even dinner sandwiches. There are countless sandwich combinations. You can get so creative when preparing a sandwich. This recipe is a twist on a classic turkey sandwich. Substitute bread for a wrap, add some fresh veggies, and you’ve got yourself a refreshing rainbow hummus wrap.
Rainbow Hummus Pinwheels
Ingredients—for the wraps
· 2 wraps (Cauliflower, wheat, spinach—you pick!)
· ½ cup prepared hummus
· 4 slices turkey breast
· ½ red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
· 1 large carrot, peeled and shredded
· ½ cucumber, cut into 2” long spears
· ½ cup finely shredded red cabbage
Ingredients—for the dressing (If you do not have these ingredients on hand, you can use a store bought dressing.)
· ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
· ½ cup avocado oil mayonnaise
· 2 tablespoons lime juice
· 1 tablespoon minced fresh dill
· 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
· 1 garlic clove, minced
· Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. In a bowl, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, lime juice, dill, chives, garlic, salt and pepper.
2. Lay wraps flat on a clean countertop and spread each with ¼ cup hummus.
3. Roll up the turkey slices and divide between the wraps, placing slices in the center of wraps. Arrange bell pepper, carrot, cucumber and cabbage around the turkey.
4. Roll up wraps tightly and place seam-side down on a cutting board.
5. With the help of an adult, cut rolled up wraps crosswise into ¾ inch thick pinwheels. Serve with dressing from step 1.