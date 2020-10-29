I love all that is fall! The cooler temperatures, longer nights, and of course the seasonal foods. Pumpkin, squash, sweet potato, pear, and apple are such wonderful autumnal treats, and they are all enhanced by warm spices that bring that cozy fall feeling.
I often use cardamom in dishes to give them a warm feel. Many readers have asked me what the spice is and where to find it. Cardamom has a strong, sweet flavor and aroma, with hints of lemon and is used to spice both sweet and savory dishes. This spice is made from the seed pods of various plants in the ginger family.
Ginger is another warm spice that works well in seasonal dishes. Ginger is a rhizome, or root, and grows underground. Dried ground ginger became popular centuries ago in Europe when the spice trade with the Middle East introduced this exotic flavor to many. Today fresh ginger is popular in savory dishes while ground ginger is often used in baking. This spice is warm and peppery with light lemony notes.
Another spice I love to use to enhance fall flavors is nutmeg. Nutmeg is derived from the seed of the nutmeg tree. This tree also produces another popular autumnal spice called mace. Nutmeg is the inner seed, while mace is the red substance that covers the seed. Nutmeg has a milder and sweeter taste while mace has a little spicier flavor with hints of pepper and cinnamon. I prefer to grate my own nutmeg seeds for fresh flavor, but you can find it already ground at the grocery store.
And who doesn’t love the warm flavor of cinnamon. This spice has been used to both enhance foods and as a medicine. It comes from the brown bark of the cinnamon tree and is found rolled into a stick or ground. Cinnamon is the most popular spice used in the US besides salt and pepper, and although used year-round it especially enhances fall favorites.
A quick and easy recipe that is rich with fall flavors is my Caramelized Apple Pudding Cakes. It’s a recipe that is fun for all to make because the recipe first appears that it won’t turn out until you try it, but once you do you’ll want to make it again!
Enjoy!