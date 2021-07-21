Watermelon salad
Serves 6
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 1 tablespoon honey
• Dash of hot sauce
• 8 cups seedless watermelon, chopped into chunks
• 1 cup jicama, julienned
• 1 cup cucumber, chopped into chunks
• 1/4 cup shallots, thinly sliced
• ½ cup green onion, thinly sliced
• 2 cups arugula
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, or parsley
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
• Salt and pepper to taste
• ½ cup queso fresco, crumbled
• Balsamic glaze
Preparation
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, oil, honey, hot sauce, and salt and pepper to taste. Add the shallots.
2. In a large bowl, combine watermelon, cucumber, and jicama. Add the dressing and toss to combine. Add the arugula, herbs, cheese, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and serve immediately.