The Fourth of July is a day to remember history and celebrate the United States’ freedom from monarchy and foreign rule.
We often reflect upon famous events of the American Revolution such as the Boston Tea Party, the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Crossing of the Delaware River, or the British surrender at Yorktown.
Yet, we tend to be most drawn to that pivotal moment when the Continental Congress signed and approved the Declaration of Independence. Well, technically, it was a month-long “moment,” as the last member of the Congress to sign the document was Thomas McKean on Aug. 2, 1776.
Yet traditional studies of the American Revolution seem to focus on only a few places (particularly Boston, Philadelphia, and New York), and leave out many details and events that truly reflect how “revolution” was widespread throughout the American colonies.
Therefore, to celebrate our upcoming Independence Day, I would like to take a moment to discuss some of the more regional instances of revolution, leading to the birth of our nation.
First off, we look locally to Edenton, and remember the “Edenton Tea Party.” In October 1774, a group of 51 ladies from Edenton and the surrounding area signed a document that supported the North Carolina General Assembly’s decision to boycott British-produced goods to protest the unfair taxation measures of the British Crown. This effort was one of the first organized political actions taken completely by women in what is today the United States.
Before the “Edenton Tea Party,” in my home state of Rhode Island, colonial merchants lead by John Brown and other prominent Rhode Island merchants seized the HMS Gaspee on June 9, 1772 after it ran aground in shallow water. The merchants took the crew of the Gaspee hostage, and then sank the schooner in Narragansett Bay by lighting her aflame. Despite some injuries, the British soldiers were put on shore to watch the destruction of their vessel.
The British government was furious and demanded the ringleaders be found, but Gov. Joseph Wanton used his position to prevent the British from digging further into the incident and therefore ensured the safety of those involved.
Yet another interesting pre-Revolutionary event was the creation of the “Green Mountain Boys” in the late 1760s. This group based in what is today Vermont, resisted British rule and refused to be absorbed by New Hampshire and New York. During the American Revolution, the Green Mountain Boys assisted the Patriot cause by participating in taking Fort Ticonderoga in 1775. By 1777, this group was so determined to be independent that they established their own country, the Republic of Vermont, that lasted until its admittance into the Union in 1791.
While these are just a small handful of revolutionary acts, when taken along with the many other localized movements in almost every colony, we see that a movement toward independence had taken root throughout the colonies. This unifying series of events culminated in the American Revolution and made it possible for the eventual United States to achieve its freedom and force Britain to relinquish control. This historic event not only ensured the creation of the American Republic, but also inspired a wave of revolutions across the Western Hemisphere throughout the following 50 years.
For this Independence Day, I encourage you to come to the library and take out some books not just on the American Revolution, but also on the history of revolutions throughout the world!
Below are a few suggestions to get you started. Have a wonderful Independence Day weekend, and we hope to see you at the Tyrrell County Public Library!
