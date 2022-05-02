It’s a number most American race fans know as well as their phone number. Just as Carolina fans recognize 23 as Michael Jordan’s jersey number, NASCAR fans recognize 200 as Richard Petty’s career Cup Series victories total.
Except that while technically accurate, some Petty loyalists claim The King actually won 201 races. (Others say 199, citing that controversial victory at Charlotte in October of 1983; that’s another story for another day). For today, the seldom-heard story of Richard’s “lost victory” 63 years ago revolves around money.
It happened like this:
On a Sunday night in June of 1959 the 21-year-old future superstar was flagged winner of a 150-lap, 150-mile race at Lakewood Speedway in suburban Atlanta. Petty had barely parked his 1957 Oldsmobile convertible in victory lane when an official told him everything was unofficial because the second-place driver had protested the scoring.
That second-place driver was his father, Lee.
The protest had nothing to do with Lee adding to his resume. He already had 41 career victories and two series championships. He certainly didn’t need another trophy to lug back to Level Cross. Rather, the protest was about the extra $200 Petty Enterprises would make if Lee was the winner.
The Lakewood 150 was a “Sweepstakes Race,” open to both convertibles and traditional hard-top sedans. The winner would get a $250 bonus if he drove a convertible or a $450 bonus if he drove a current year-model sedan, like Lee’s 1959 Plymouth.
Remember, the $200 difference between the convertible bonus and the year-model bonus was serious money at the time. For that extra $200, Lee didn’t hesitate to challenge what would have been his son’s first victory.
Whatever Richard’s emotions, he knew better than to complain.
“Second was the best I’d ever run, so I was tickled,” he said many years later. “I was out of the car jumping around because I’d just won for the first time. Then, somebody came over and said Daddy had protested. Later, he explained that we’d make more money with him winning, and we needed every little bit we could get.
“Really… it didn’t matter that much to me. I was just a 21-year-old kid happy to be there. All I cared about was that we had enough cars and money so I could keep racing. It didn’t make that much difference as long as the company came out ahead. In the end (what else could he say?), I think the scorers got it right.”
The next day an Atlanta Constitution reporter quoted Lee as saying, “Either way you look at it, we’re 1-2. But I won the race. He’s my boy and I would love to see him win. But when he does, I want him to earn it (and) this wouldn’t be the right way for him to get his first victory. I would have protested my mother if I needed to.”
Richard had to wait only eight months for his first official victory — one that came with some controversial help from his father.
It was late February of 1960, a week after Junior Johnson had won the second annual Daytona 500. Richard started seventh and stayed near the front throughout a 200-lap, 100-miler at the half-mile dirt Charlotte Fairgrounds Speedway south of town. He passed leader Rex White with 13 laps remaining and stayed there to secure his first career victory in his 35th start.
About that winning pass: one version has White leading easily until he inexplicably hit a huge pothole in Turn 1, lost momentum, and opened the door for Richard to pass cleanly. Another version is that Lee — lapped and driving in relief of Doug Yates — simply knocked White aside to make Richard’s winning pass that much easier.
“Honestly, I don’t remember much about that race,” Richard said recently. (Doesn’t remember much about his first victory? Really?) “It was a long time ago. I do remember the track was unbearably rough, but not much else about what went on. There were potholes and bumps and ruts all over the place. I guess Rex got into one of them.”
White, now 92 and living in Taylorsville, remembers Lee blatantly knocking him aside that afternoon.
“We’ll never know if I could have won,” he said several years ago, “but I was in contention until Lee hit me. I never had any confrontations with Richard, but I didn’t get along with Lee, not one bit. And I wasn’t the only one. No, sir.”
When asked about the incident later, Lee told a Charlotte Observer reporter: “I didn’t hurt Richard’s chances.”
